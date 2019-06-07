Support local filmmakers at Cape Fear Independent Film Festival

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — This weekend you can support local filmmakers at the Cape Fear Independent Film Festival in New Hanover County.

The event kicked off Thursday night at Ironclad Brewery and continues Friday and Saturday at the Hannah Block Community Arts Center on 2nd Street in Wilmington.

The annual event is put on by The Cape Fear Independent Film Network which is dedicated to supporting independent film and preserving the Cape Fear’s rich film history.

Here’s a schedule of the films being shown and how you can get tickets.