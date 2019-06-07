UNCW Baseball and Brooks Field set to host 2020 CAA Tournament

WILMINGTON, NC (UNCW Sports)– UNCW and the Colonial Athletic Association have announced Brooks Field will host the 2020 championship tournament.

“We’re honored and looking forward to hosting the CAA tournament again,” said UNCW Director of Athletics, Jimmy Bass . “The CAA has a rich baseball tradition and has always been one of the most exciting conference tournaments in the nation.”

The championship returns to UNCW’s facility following two seasons at James Madison’s Veterans Memorial Park. The Seahawks last hosted the six-team championship event in 2017.

Brooks Field has hosted the tournament on 13 occasions, including a run of eight straight seasons, beginning in 2004.