4 people were on plane that crashed in Nash County

AVENTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities tell CBS 17 that four people were on board a plane that fatally crashed in Nash County on Friday.

NTSB officials remained at the scene conducting their investigation through Friday night and will continue through Saturday night. The wreckage is expected to be removed on Sunday.

- Advertisement -

Two wings were found as deputies investigated a report of a downed aircraft Friday in Nash County.

On Saturday, the FAA confirmed four people were on the plane that took off from Naples Airport in Florida, enroute to Easton/Newman Field in Maryland.

Read more here.