After losing his home twice, student graduates as only African American male with honors

PENDER COUNTY,NC (WWAY) — Class of 2019 is defying odds across the Cape Fear and Pender High School’s Nyheim Beatty adds to the list of outstanding graduates.

Out of 143 students, Beatty was the only African-American male to graduate with honors, but maintaining a GPA over 3.6 was not the biggest challenge for Beatty during high school.

His sophomore year he lost his home after Hurricane Matthew and again 2 years later after Hurricane Florence. He says now he lives in a single wide trailer with nine family members.

“I was just trying to manage school, manage sports and help my brothers and help my Momma and Daddy out with my brothers because I know it put a big burden on them with the house flooding,” Beatty said. “I just tried to release any burden on them and just try to do the best I can to make them proud.”

Beatty plans to major in Marketing and minor in Mass Communication as an Aggie at North Carolina A&T State University.

Congratulations to the class of 2019.