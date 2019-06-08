Battleship Celebrates 75 year anniversary of D-Day with special guest speaker

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — 75 years after D-Day, it is important that we honor the invasion of Normandy, France in World War II.

The Battleship invited retired Capt. Wilbur Jones to speak to the public on the specific role that the United States Navy played in the attack.

Jones is an author and retired military historian.

He had a specific mission in mind for his lecture.

“History has not paid enough attention to the Navy’s role,” Jones explained. “I want folks to walk away and think ‘oh my gosh that’s right the Navy was there, played a major role and hooray for our Navy!'”

Jones said that D-Day is the most profound event in World War II and the 20th century, so it’s important that we continue to educate ourselves about it.