Churches raise money to cover Florence damage costs

HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY) — Churches are working together to raise money to cover Florence damages that still need to be taken care of in Hampstead.

After Hampstead United Methodist Church took a beating, Blair Road United Methodist Church in Mint Hill decided to put together a picnic and turned into a fundraiser.

Feeling so humbled by the gesture, the congregation decided to invite St. John’s Church of Christ as well, who also suffered from Florence.

Pastors at both of the Hampstead Churches are looking forward to this new faithful friendship.

“It’s the very beginning on the relationship” Pastor Skip Williams at Hampstead United Methodist said. “St. John’s and Hampstead Methodist are already talking about things we can do together.”

“I’ve traveled,” Pastor Shawn Hicks at St. John’s said. “I’ve never seen churches such as Blair Road United Methodist and Hampstead United Methodist and St. John’s different backgrounds different cultures denominations break all of that down come together for one cause.”

If you would like to make a contribution, you can do so via Cash App $SaintJohnsHampstead.