Salisbury teen invents special bra fro women after breast surgery

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) – A teen in Salisbury is working to make life less painful for women battling breast cancer.
“It’s just amazing to see how many women develop these post-operative complications, that shouldn’t be developed,” 19-year-old Leah Wyrick says.
Wyrick was searching for senior projects in high school, when her mom was battling breast cancer.
“It changed me, it made me grow up,” she says. “It made me a better person, and showed me how I can be there for somebody.”
It also led to her researching more about recovery after mastectomies.
