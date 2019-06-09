Carolina Beach State Park holds carnivorous plant hikes through October

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Plants have to eat too, and some actually bite back!

If you call the Cape Fear home, you may be familiar with our unique carnivorous plants.

Carolina Beach State Park leads group hikes each weekend between May and October, showcasing the park’s carnivorous plants.

Each hike gives about 30 participants the opportunity to get up close and personal with a variety of different plants and wildlife.

Carolina Beach State Park intern Will Rose led Sunday’s tour, he said he had a goal in mind:

“For people to come out here and get educated and learn more about the park,” Rose explained. “To learn more about natural areas in communities that are close to them. We also have a lot of people come from out of state to come to these things.”

If you would like more information on the upcoming carnivorous plant hikes in Carolina Beach, please visit the North Carolina State Parks’ website.