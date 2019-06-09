Catawba, Caldwell counties declare State of Emergency after days of heavy rain

CATAWBA COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Catawba County Board of Commissioners declared a State of Emergency in Catawba County at 8:00 a.m. Sunday, June 9, 2019, due to excessive rainfall in the County beginning Friday, June 7, 2019 and expected to continue for several more days.

The excessive rainfall has resulted in numerous water rescues, severe flooding, infrastructure damage, hazardous travel conditions and the potential for widespread power outages for residents in the County.

- Advertisement -

The county has also set up shelters for those displaced.

The declaration enables Catawba County Emergency Services to implement coordinated response and recovery efforts in all affected unincorporated areas of the county in alignment with the Catawba County Emergency Operations Plan and in collaboration with emergency response partners.

Related Article: NCDOT Announces new routes to Wilmington

On Sunday afternoon, Caldwell County also declared a state of emergency, which took effect at 10 a.m.