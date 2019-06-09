Southport Police searching for multiple people in relation to store thefts

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The Southport Police Department is asking the public to be vigilant of individuals that may be related to several thefts at a local store.

Southport Police Chief Todd Coring posted on social media asking anyone with information on the three individuals to contact the police department.

The police chief says all three are persons of interest related to several larcenies.

Police released images Sunday of a man leaving what appears to be the local Wal-Mart. As of Sunday afternoon, police have identified the male person of interest.

On Saturday, police also released images of two women leaving what appears to be the same Wal-Mart.

Anyone with information is asked to call 910-457-7911 or provide a tip at www.cityofsouthport.com under the Police Department tab.