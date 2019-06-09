Three dead after car crashes into creek in Lincolnton

LINCOLNTON, NC (WSOC) – Three people are dead after a car drifted off the roadway due to rising waters and ended up in Rock Dam Creek in Lincolnton, officials say.

The crash happened late Saturday night along North Carolina 27.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers said the car hydroplaned, went off the roadway, hit a tree, and landed on its side with all three people trapped inside. At the time, the water was about 6-feet deep.

Officials said there was an extensive rescue effort, but it was severely slowed by the heavy rain Saturday night. You can read more here.