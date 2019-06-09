West Brunswick High School grad to receive a liver transplant

SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — West Brunswick High School Graduation was on May 31.

Zach Townsend is one of those grads, and like any other teen, he dealt with plenty of obstacles along the way, but unlike any other teen, his obstacles include a rare liver disease.

After being diagnosed with Congenital Hepatic Fibrosis his junior year, high school became even more challenging.

But things are looking up for him and his family. He will be put on a list to receive a transplant in the next few weeks.

He said that his situation has been painful, but that he wants anyone who is going through a tough time to remember that it could always be worse.

“It’s not as bad as what a lot of people are going through,” Townsend said. “You gotta count your blessings. Yeah, I’ve got a liver disease. Yeah, I need a transplant but at the same time at least I’m not gonna die tomorrow. Live your life and have fun don’t be stuck on the small things.”

After Zach receives his transplant, he plans to drive across the country and run a YouTube channel.

If you would like to help Zach’s cause, please visit his COTA page.

If you would like to stay updated on Zach’s story, please visit his Facebook page.