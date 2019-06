WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting that left a 19-year-old with injuries Saturday night.

WPD responded to the 1000 block of Dock street around 9 p.m. in reference to a ShotSpotter notification. When they got there officers found the 19-year-old victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. EMS took him to NHRMC.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with info should call WPD at (910) 343-3609 or use Text-a-Tip to remain anonymous.