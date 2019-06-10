Triangle woman reunites with man who rescued her from flooded car

FRANKLINTON, NC (WTVD)–Anthony Matula, 18, saved Dajah Gladden’s life after her car was stuck during a flash flood. On Sunday, ABC11 reunited the two a day after the rescue.

Gladden visited Matula at Granite Falls Athletic Club where he works.

“You really, really saved my life. I’m glad we were given the opportunity to meet. Face-to-face. I know this is a complete surprise,” Gladden told Matula, who did not know about the reunion.

Torrential rains flooded many streets, highways and neighborhoods in the Triangle.

Matula said he was wearing camouflage waders before the rescue because he had just removed rainwater from his grandmother’s basement.

Click here to read more at ABC11.com.