Archer Daniels Midland Company eliminates some jobs at its Southport facility

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — A manufacturing plant in Brunswick County has eliminated a small number of jobs at its Southport location.

The Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) operates a facility at 1730 E. Moore Street.

In a statement obtained by WWAY, an ADM spokesperson said the company announced in April that changes would be coming “to enhance our organizational agility, maximize productivity, strengthen service to internal and external customers and accelerate growth.”

The company went on to say one of those changes involved “a very small number of positions to realign parts of our organization, and we are communicating with those impacted employees in Southport.”

When asked about the exact number of people impacted, ADM would not provide specific details and simply replied, “The total number of impacted colleagues is a very small percentage of our total global workforce.”

The company says the eliminated positions were necessary “to strengthen the core of our business and establish ADM as a global leader in nutrition as we continue to grow and transform our business.”

“We are concerned about anyone who loses their position and we have been in contact with management,” said Brunswick Business Industry and Development Director Bill Early. “We will watch the situation closely and provide any assistance to the company as needed.”

According to a 2018 Dun & Bradstreet report, the Southport ADM location employed approximately 150 employees.