Get ready for your close up! ‘Reprisal’ looking for background extras

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’ve ever dreamed of being on TV, now’s your chance. TW Cast and Recruit is looking for you! The production is in need of men and women, all ethnicities, of all ages to be paid background extras during the duration of filming.

The Hulu series “Reprisal” will begin filming on Friday in Wilmington. The show filmed the pilot episode in the Cape Fear last fall.

“Reprisal” comes from the executive producer of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Warren Littlefield.

The show tells of a femme fatale who, after being left for dead, heads out on a vengeful campaign against a gang of gearheads.

Here’s how you can become an extra.