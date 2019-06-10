Helicopter crashes into Midtown Manhattan building: Officials

NEW YORK CITY (ABC)–A helicopter crashed onto the roof of a Midtown Manhattan building in a hard landing on Monday, sparking a fire, according to a New York Fire Department official.

The fire has since been extinguished, the New York Police Department said.

“People who were in the building said they felt the building shake,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo told reporters.

“There may have been casualties involved,” he added.

The building is located on 7th Avenue between 51st and 52nd Streets, according to the New York City Fire Department.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.