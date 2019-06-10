Justin Bieber has challenged Tom Cruise to a fight and we are so confused

(CNN)–Justin Bieber has tweeted that he wants to fight Tom Cruise for some unknown reason.
Yes, that Justin Bieber and that Tom Cruise.
The singer tweeted the challenge on Sunday. There was immediate head scratching from those who saw it.
“I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon,” Bieber tweeted. “Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite?”
Dana White is the head of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), which is the world’s largest mixed martial arts (MMA) organization.
According to the UFC site, MMA is “a full-contact combat sport that allows a wide variety of fighting techniques and skills from a mixture of other combat sports to be used in competition.”
No one seems to know why Bieber, 25, wants to take on the 56-year-old actor, and reps for both men have not responded to request for comment from CNN.
But the internet had plenty to say about the proposed match.