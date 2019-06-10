Local bands coming together to preview weekend of music in November

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Local bands will be bringing down the house at Waterline Brewing Co. this weekend for the Carolina Pines Fest Comeback Party.

This Saturday’s event will preview an even bigger weekend of music happening in November. Carolina Pines Fest Comeback Party is at Waterline Brewing Co. on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Ethan Driskill and JD Williamson of the band ‘DRISKILL,’ sat down with WWAY’s Donna Gregory to give you a taste of their music and talent.

Here’s more information on Saturday’s event.

Carolina Pines Fest brings North Carolina and South Carolina bands together for one weekend in November.