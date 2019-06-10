Ohio Man Dies in Water off Cape Hatteras National Seashore

BUXTON, N.C. (AP) – A man from Ohio has died in the waters off Cape Hatteras National Seashore at a time when a high risk of rip currents was forecast.

Seashore officials say in a news release that the 53-year-old man from Bellbrook, Ohio, died Monday in the Atlantic Ocean near Buxton. A family member brought the man to shore, where bystanders unsuccessfully administered CPR.

National Park Service rangers and local emergency responders came to the scene. The cause of death won’t be known until a medical examination is performed, although officials described it as water related.

A high risk of rip currents was forecast for most of the beaches along the seashore on Monday. That means that “wind and/or wave conditions support dangerous rip currents. Rip currents are life-threatening to anyone entering the surf.”