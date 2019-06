BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – A semi tractor trailer jack knifed Monday morning snarling traffic in Brunswick County.

The accident occurred around 9:30 a.m. on Highway 74 East near Delco and brought traffic to a standstill for a short time.

The truck ran off the road and ended up in an embankment.

Deputies with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office and local paramedics responded to the scene.

The highway patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.