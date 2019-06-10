Seventh innings dooms Sharks against Fayetteville

WILMINGTON, NC (Sharks)– Gabe Austin hit a two-run tie breaking single with one out and runners on second and third in the top of the seventh to give the Fayetteville SwampDogs a 3-1 lead over the Wilmington Sharks. The score held up for the remainder of the game giving the Sharks their third straight loss and dropping them to 3-7 on the season.

The rally began when Carson Bartels singled with one out. Ben Norman drew a walk advancing Bartels to second. A passed ball advancing Bartels and Norman to second and third to set up Austin’s go ahead single.

Colin Kennedy started on the mound for the Sharks and he was outstanding. He went six innings and allowed only one run off five hits and struck out four. At one point, he retired eight consecutive SwampDog hitters.

With the Sharks leading 1-0, the SwampDogs figured out Kennedy in the sixth when Jackson Webb hit a double to lead off the inning. He advanced to third when Sean McGeehan hit a sacrifice fly.

Pierce Howard then drove him home on an RBI groundout to tie the game at one.

SwampDog starter Krishna Raj was just as sharp as Kennedy in five innings of work. He gave up only one run off one hit and walked only one facing just two batters above the minimum. The one hit he gave up was a solo home run by Sharks catcher Zach Bridges with two outs in the second. Bridges’ home run gave the Sharks the early 1-0 lead.

The Sharks will be back in action Tuesday night against the Holly Springs Salamanders at Ting Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05PM.

The Sharks will return to Buck Hardee Field on Friday night against the Salamanders. It is Super-Hero Night presented by Children’s Museum of Wilmington. It will feature a post-game-fireworks show presented by AARP. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05PM with the gates opening at 6PM.