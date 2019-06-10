‘Zombie snake’ found in NC pretends to be dead

- Advertisement -

The eastern hognose snake, which grows up to 4 feet, is “famous” for playing dead when the mood strikes it, the parks department said. They are nonvenomous and rarely bite, but could be brutal for the faint of heart when miraculously springing back to life.

The state’s post featured multiple photos of the snake flipped over on its back, looking perfectly dead.

Click here to read more at WBTV3.