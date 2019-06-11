CFCC holds 4th graduation ceremony for electrical lineman program

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Tuesday was an exciting day for 33 new graduates.

Cape Fear Community College held its fourth electrical lineman graduation ceremony Tuesday morning.

33 students graduated from the line worker program at CFCC’s North Campus.

Once students graduate from the 10-week program, they leave with a number of different skills preparing them for entry level jobs.

Employers say there is a big demand for line workers, and graduates say the program opens a lot of doors.

“I can’t lie and say that the draw to it is because of the money,” graduate Carson Cram said. “That’s always a bonus. It just seems challenging and interesting. Electricity is kind of cool. It’s kind of like the respect and fear at the same time kind of thing.”

Several employers set up following the graduation ceremony to interview and potentially hire the new grads.