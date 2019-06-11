Coffee shop reopens nine months after Hurricane Florence

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Another area business forced to close after Hurricane Florence has reopened its doors, roughly nine months after the storm hit.

Crush and Grind is a coffee shop on the Carolina Beach boardwalk that also serves beer and wine.

It’s been around for about three years, but suffered significant damage after Florence. Owner Dominic DePierro says he had to bring in a structural engineer to make sure the building was safe, and then redesign the shop with new materials and machines.

He says they saw a great turnout for their opening day.

“It was unreal, the response that we got from the community was phenomenal,” said DiPierro. “It’s exactly what we were hoping for, people have repeatedly responded to us and told us that they were rooting us on, and they came and showed face and it was awesome.”

DiPierro says they open at 8:00 a.m. seven days a week and stay open late . He says cold brew coffee is their biggest seller.