Former Florida guard transferring to UNCW men’s basketball

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The UNCW men’s basketball team picked up a big transfer commitment over the weekend. Former University of Florida guard Michael Okauru announced on twitter he would be transferring to UNCW for the final two years of his eligibility.

Okauru played in all 35 games for the Gators last season, but only averaged 6.6 minutes per contest. He will have to sit out next season at UNCW, but will have two years of eligibility left to play starting in 2020.

The Raleigh, North Carolina native attended Brewster Academy and was rated a four star prospect coming out of high school by ESPN. He was ranked the 8th best player in the state of North Carolina as a senior.