Highway Patrol identifies 3-year-old hit and killed at mobile home park

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The NC Highway Patrol has identified the driver and victim in a pedestrian accident that resulted in the death of a 3-year-old child at Royal Palms Mobile Home Park.

According to a news release from First Sgt. Matthew King, Sulmy Arely Lopez was driving a 2014 Honda when she hit the child, Jessie Rubi Gomez Lopez, who had walked out from behind a parked vehicle at the mobile home park.

The child was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center but did not survive.

The accident happened just after 6:00 p.m. on Monday.

Both the driver and the child lived at the Royal Palms Mobile Home Park on Carolina Beach Road.

The highway patrol said at this time no charges have been filed. Trooper A. M. Elson responded the the collision. It remains under investigation.