Man charged in Elizabethtown shooting

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — A man faces several charges in relation to a shooting that happened early Friday morning in Elizabethtown.

According to the Elizabethtown Police Department, Mack Vernon Bracey is charged with the following:

Attempted First Degree Murder

Assault With a Deadly Weapon With Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury

Assault With a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury

Discharging a Weapon into an Occupied Dwelling

Police responded to a report of man who had been shot multiple times in the area of Della Street, near the intersection of Quail Street.

Elizabethtown Police and agent with the NC State Bureau of Investigation identified Bracey as the suspect.

He was arrested in the Chadbourn area on Saturday.

He is currently being held in the Columbus County Jail under a $1.65 million dollar bond.

The case is still under further investigation.

If you know anything, contact Sgt. Willie Thompson with the Elizabethtown Police Department.