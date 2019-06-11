NC House to restart hurricane recovery committee

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The state House is reconstituting an oversight committee that will keep monitoring challenges state government has had in distributing federal long-term housing grants to hurricane victims in eastern North Carolina.

House Speaker Tim Moore announced Tuesday that the House Select Committee on Disaster Relief has been authorized to meet again.

- Advertisement -

The panel met in 2018 and scrutinized why the state was slow giving out $237 million in federal community development grant funds received after Hurricane Matthew in 2016 for housing repairs.

A report by the legislature’s government watchdog agency last month quantifying that slowness again led House Republicans from eastern North Carolina to seek the committee’s reauthorization. The agency issued a follow-up report Monday.

North Carolina also will receive $337 million in similar housing grant block money after Hurricane Florence.