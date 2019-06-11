Tanner’s Tee-Off Tuesday: Magnolia Greens

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– We kicked off the first episode of Tanner’s Tee-Off Tuesday this week. The first course preview was Magnolia Greens Golf Plantation in Leland, which has made itself known for being a four hour course.

The course is located in the Magnolia Greens community on Highway 17. The club offers golfers with 27 holes to choose from on three different nine hole courses. The three different courses are labeled Magnolia, Camellia, and Azaela.

The course’s most difficult hole is No.12 on the Camellia nine and features a 431 yard Par-4 on the Black tees.

“On No.12 you have water on the right and out of bounds on the left,”says Magnolia Greens golf pro Josh Pierce.” “It is a fairly tight window off the tee in particular, so you need great control.”

The playing rate to walk to course for a non-member is $49.00. The cart fees for 9 holes is $12.00 , while 18 holes will cost you $20.00 for a cart.