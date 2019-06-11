Tomorrow Annie Daniel celebrates her 104th birthday

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY) — Imagine living to celebrate 100. Wednesday, Annie Daniel celebrates her 104th birthday. She says one of the keys is staying away from the sweets. Although, she did bring in her new birth year with a cake at her birthday party at the New Hanover County Senior Resource Center.

Daniel says younger generations need to get a good education, travel and stay out of trouble. She was a former educator at Alderman Elementary School in Wilmington. Her long-time friend Catherine Solomon worked at the school with Daniel.

- Advertisement -

She says, when Daniel lost her twin sister Appie, it was difficult. Solomon says the twins were inseparable since she met them in 1964.

“I tried to help Annie as much as I could with various projects and stuff that she did in her 4th grade class and we just enjoyed it,” Solomon said.

“If I ever needed anything in the library, she’d find it for me,” Daniel said.

“That’s right, she’d call and she’d say Catherine I need whatever and I’d dig it up for her,” Solomon said.

Daniel says one of her favorite memories is dancing at the Country Club.

“My partner and I danced a bunch and everybody clapped,” Daniel said. “We did so well.”

Daniel says for her birthday she wants a 4-door Chevrolet.