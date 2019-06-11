Wilmington food bank to kick off Stop Summer Hunger Initiative

WILMINGTON NC (WWAY)– The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina at Wilmington is ending the school year by kicking off the annual Stop Summer Hunger Initiative.

Wilmington Food Bank says there are 35,000 children in the service area that will be missing out on two meals a day after school closes for summer. This can put extra stress on families that already have a stretched budget.

According to the Food Bank’s website, every 10 dollars given will be matched to help provide 100 meals for children and families.

The goal of the Stop Summer Hunger Initiative is to raise enough food and funds to provide meals to children in the Cape Fear area.