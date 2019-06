DURHAM, NC (WTVD) — A worker was freed from a trench collapse near NC Central’s football stadium Tuesday morning.

Just after 10:30 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to a “structure collapse” near the stadium.

- Advertisement -

Chopper11 HD flew over the scene and saw a worker trapped in a trench collapse. The worker’s legs were trapped, but his torso and head were above ground.

Click here to read more at WTVD.