WPD searching for Burgaw man wanted in connection to hit and run

Wilmington, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are searching for a man wanted in connected to a hit and run earlier this month.

Wilmington Police obtained warrants for the arrest of Brian Alton Potter, 45, of Burgaw.

A Wilmington Police spokewoman said officers responded to the 300 block of North Kerr Avenue on June 4 in reference to a hit and run where a white Toyota Camry rear-ended the victim, causing minor injuries and about $8,000 worth of damage. Debris from the suspect vehicle was left at the scene.

Investigators determined Potter to be the suspected driver.

The warrants for Potter include: hit and run property damage, driving without a license, failure to reduce speed to avoid collision.

Anyone with information on Potter’s whereabouts should contact WPD at 910.343.3609 or use Text A Tip.