Barlett taking over the Topsail boys basketball program

HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY)– Pender County Schools announced on Tuesday night the hiring of Bob Barlett, he will take over the as the new head coach of the Topsail High School boys basketball team.

Barlett takes over the Pirate program with 365 career wins under his belt. The longtime coach has spent time in both the high school and college ranks. His last stop was at Slippery Rock College, where he led the team to two appearances in the NCAA Division II National Tournament.

Topsail went (10-15) last season and finished with a (3-11) record in Mideastern conference play.