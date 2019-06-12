Carolina Beach town leaders discuss firing of manager, moving forward

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — For the second time in less than a year, the town of Carolina Beach has fired its town manager. The decision by council Tuesday night came just one day after accusations that Lucky Narain lied to a police department candidate.

“It’s our responsibility to our citizens and the community to do what we think is best for our town, and at this time, we felt like that was the right decision for our community,” said town councilwoman LeAnn Pierce.

After less than four months on the job, Lucky Narain is out. He was hired in January, and started in late February. Town leaders wouldn’t say whether the decision to terminate his contract had anything to do with the accusations against him by the Police Advisory Committee or PAC.

“There are certain things we can’t talk about. But we do have the town’s best interests at heart,” Pierce said.

The PAC accused Narain of lying to a police officer candidate about test scores, and forcing the entire police department to participate in a physical training run, among other things.

Narain fired back, refuting some of their claims and ignoring others. He told WWAY it stemmed from a disgruntled police officer candidate who didn’t get the job.

On Tuesday, WWAY asked mayor Joe Benson if he agreed with that statement.

“I haven’t talked to him, and I don’t delve into some of the matters that are within his chain of command,” Benson said.

Just hours later, Narain was fired. On Wednesday, he released a statement saying in part “Sometimes the vision of those individuals who appoint us into office change. Sometimes political dynamics create riptides. It’s all part of the process and the profession. There was no failure here. No laws were broken. No deadlines were missed. No policies were violated.”

Both Pierce and Benson say they are confident interim town manager Ed Parvin will be able to get the budget completed.

Pierce says with Parvin as the interim, there’s no urgency to hire a new permanent town manager at the moment.

WWAY spoke to several locals and business owners. None were comfortable talking on camera, but all expressed displeasure that Narain did not last four months as town manager.