GLOW reveals new $16M facility

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — GLOW Academy in Wilmington has been out of school for less than a week, but students and staff already are looking forward to this fall when classes resume.

That’s when glow’s new $16 million middle and high school campus will open in Wilmington.

The facility will have several state-of-the-art features including a commercial kitchen, media center and a quad, similar to a college campus.

Today we got a sneak peak of how construction is progressing.

Principal Laura Hunter says when students take pride in the space where they work –success is easier to achieve.

“This building is about new things that are specifically designed for our students so that they can feel important, feel equipped, feel success and then go on to claim those things in adulthood,” Hunter said.

The school is cooking up a big celebration for its September 5 grand opening.

Chefs Emeril Legasse, Robert Irvine and Guy Fieri will be there!

Hunter says GLOW’s culinary arts program continues to develop and is vital to GLOW’s success.