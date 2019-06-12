Laboratory animals from Mexico getting fresh start in NC

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) – Several animals got a real taste of freedom recently after a life behind the bars of animal testing labs.
The animals were brought across the border from Mexico on Friday by the Beagle Freedom Project. The rescue group for former research animals brought them to a farm sanctuary in Lincolnton.
The four dogs, five rabbits and two mice are now beginning a brand new life.
One dog that was rescued, Winston, was used for different skin irritation tests for cosmetics and household products, according to Arrington.
