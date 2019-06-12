New Hanover County dual-immersion school graduates first cohort

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The 8th grade graduation ceremony at The International School at Gregory was a little extra special Wednesday morning.

The dual-immersion school graduated its first-ever class Wednesday with 16 students.

The principal says most of the kids have been together since kindergarten, up through 8th grade.

She says the school merged with Forest Hills three years ago, and each child comes out of the dual immersion program fluent in Spanish.

“We are unique to New Hanover County because we’re the only dual-language, public magnet school in New Hanover County,” Principal Leigh Ann Lampley said. “Like I said, it’s a very diverse program.”

Lampley says they enroll 88 students every year. She says the school is still accepting applications for next year.