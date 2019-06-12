Quilts2Heal looking to bring comfort to hurricane victims

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A non-profit in the Cape Fear is looking to bring some comfort to hurricane survivors in the area.

Quilts2Heal is a registered 501 (c) 3 non-profit and has distributed more than 700 quilts to people in 12 states. Recipients range from children who are victims of violence, World War II veterans, and people who have lost everything in fires, floods and hurricanes.

Quilts2Heal began by now Leland resident, Dr. Paula DeSilva, the night of the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School. DeSilva reached out to some fellow quilters and the energy caught on. One hundred volunteers from several states stepped forward and created personalized quilts for the families of the 26 victims killed that day. Volunteers wanted to do something to help comfort the families who lost their loved ones.

Quilts are made for both children and adults. They work through people they know, social service agencies and churches to be sure the quilts go to people most in need of comfort and healing. Right now, they have quite a large number of quilts ready for distribution and are hoping to maximize their local connections to assist.

If a church or organization has an interest in helping Quilts2Heal with distribution or if someone wants to donate cash for fabric, supplies and shipping expenses, they should contact Quilts2Heal by emailing Quilts2Heal@comcast.net or contact them through our website Quilts2Heal.org and select Contact. They are also always looking for volunteers to help with the process.