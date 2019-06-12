Stop Hunger Drive helping to feed students this summer

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Students get to take a summer vacation, but hunger does not.

Some students rely on school to provide up to two meals per day, and when school isn’t in session that is not an option.

The Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina at Wilmington is holding its “Stop Hunger Initiative.”

Wednesday, volunteers assembled bags of food for food insecure children at local summer camps.

Branch director Beth Gaglione reminds us that summer is just as an important time to donate as the holiday season.

If you would like to contribute, please visit the Foodbank of Central & Eastern North Carolina’s website.