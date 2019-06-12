VIDEO: Suspect wanted for crashing into parking deck

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are searching for a Winnabow man accused of crashing into a car and a wall, before nearly hitting a ticket booth inside a parking deck before taking off.

Police have arrest warrants for Aaron Ray Shepard, 40, in reference to the June 5 crash.

- Advertisement -

Officers responded to the parking deck on North Second Street for a hit and run. The witness, a ticket booth operator, told officers she saw the suspect, who had just entered the deck, hit a parked car and then the wall of the parking deck while searching for a space.

When she approached him, he took off.

Prior to Shepard leaving the deck, the witness was able to note the registration.

Related Article: New Hanover County firefighter accused of damaging Wilmington fire station

Shepard is wanted for hit and run leaving the scene with property damage, driving with revoked license and driving without insurance.

If you know where he is, contact WPD at (910) 343-3609 or use Text A Tip.