Wilmington Conservatory of Fine Arts to present ‘Come Alive’

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — More than 100 performers will take part in the Wilmington Conservatory of Fine Arts’ production of “Come Alive” this weekend at Wilson Center.

Founded in 2007, Wilmington Conservatory of Fine Arts (WCFA) provides instruction in dance, music, theatre and visual arts.

- Advertisement -

“Come Alive” is an original production featuring music from The Greatest Showman and other musical arrangements.

According to WCFA Director and Founder Cory Smith, the presentation will showcase talented performers, original choreography and eye-catching costumes.

Performers taking part in this performance range in age from 3 years to adult.

The performance takes place Saturday at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Cape Fear Community College’s Wilson Center. Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for students 16 and under. Groups of 10 or more receive a discount.