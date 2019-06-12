Wilmington man pleads guilty in Jungle Rapids shooting

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man will spend at least 7 years in prison for a deadly shooting that happened in the parking lot of Jungle Rapids in 2017.

Paris Dimitri Duncan, 23, pleaded guilty in New Hanover County Superior Court to Voluntary Manslaughter, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Conspiracy to

Sell/Deliver Marijuana for his involvement in the shooting death of Christopher White on October 18, 2017.

White and Colin McElreath arranged to meet Christopher Hallman, Steven Martinez, and Duncan at Jungle Rapids to buy marijuana.

Duncan, along with co-defendants Hallman and Martinez, were inside their vehicle in the parking lot of Jungle Rapids when White and McElreath approached to discuss the purchase of the marijuana.

During the course of this encounter, White retrieved a .22 caliber handgun from McElreath and shot the weapon two times into the vehicle while Duncan and the co-defendants were still inside it.

Duncan, seated in the front passenger seat of the car, returned fire with a 9 mm weapon that he brought with him, and shot White once in the neck and once in the arm before leaving the scene.

McElreath also left the scene, taking with him .22 caliber handgun that White had fired.

White died while on the way to the hospital.

Duncan was previously convicted of Felony Flee to Elude Arrest and Felony Breaking and Entering. He was on post release supervision at the time of the shooting.

Hallman and Martinez are charged with Conspiracy to Sell Marijuana.

McElreath is charged with Felony Obstruction of Justice and Possession of a Handgun by a Minor. All three have court dates on July 8, 2019.