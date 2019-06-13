Caregiver of 85-year-old missing Latta woman charged with lying to police

The caretaker for an 85-year-old Latta woman who went missing for four days has been charged with giving false information to law enforcement, according to Latta Police Chief Derrick Cartwright.

Cartwright said 62-year-old Liliah Smith was not honest with them as to where Jaxie Rogers initially went missing. He said Smith told them that she left Rogers, who suffers from dementia, in the car Friday afternoon at the Latta IGA and last saw Rogers driving away at a slow speed in her Buick.

Cartwright said they checked the store’s surveillance video but never saw the Buick. He added they questioned Smith again and determined that Rogers went missing from Smith‘s home outside of Latta in Dillon County. Cartwright said that’s why the case was handed over to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday afternoon.

He said Smith’s dishonesty led them on a wild goose chase for the first few hours of the investigation.

Utility crews her abandoned car near the Lumber River.

