CFPUA lifts water restrictions, urges conservation

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — CFPUA has lifted Stage 1 Water Conservation Advisory restrictions for all customers, according to a news release from CFPUA.

CFPUA says demands on their drinking water systems over the last several days have consistently remained near more typical levels, thanks to more seasonable weather and our customers’ conservation efforts.

CFPUA urges customers to continue to use water wisely, as data from the Wilmington office of the National Weather Service indicates we remain 8 inches below the total rainfall normally received by this time of year.

In addition, New Hanover County remains in a moderate drought, according to the North Carolina Drought Management Advisory Council.