Couple who lost two children in crash shares powerful message in new documentary

CHARLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — The Charlotte couple who lost both their toddler and newborn in a Pender County crash share their story of heartbreak and hope in a new documentary.

‘Be Still and Know: The Eddings Family Story’ takes an intimate look at the life of Gentry and Hadley Eddings and their strong faith in God.

In May of 2015, the couple were on their way home from a wedding when another driver rear-ended a vehicle and caused a chain reaction crash that instantly killed Dobbs Eddings, 2.

Hadley, who was around 9 months pregnant at the time, was taken to the hospital and had an emergency c-section. The newborn baby, whom they named Reed, died shortly thereafter.

The driver who caused the crash, Matthew Deans, was impaired at the time.

A few months after the crash, he pleaded guilty to two counts of involuntary manslaughter. While in court, he faced the couple before sentencing and apologized. The Eddings family forgave Deans.

“We hope to be holding hands with you in heaven with our children,” the Eddings told him.

The couple mourned their loss, but also wanted to do something to honor their boys.

Almost a year to the day they lost their children, the couple announced they were building a grade school in Haiti using money raised from donations made in memory of their sons. The school is named Dobbs and Reed Eddings Primary School and is located in Minoterie, Haiti. Today, the school is at max capacity and educating and feeding 500 children.

The couple then received a double blessing. Nearly two years after they lost their children, Hadley gave birth to twin boys.

WWAY spoke with Hadley about the upcoming documentary and got an update on the family.

“The twins will turn 2 on July 10! They are so much fun and into everything! We are doing really well, Gentry is now the pastor at the Ballantyne campus of our church and I stay home with the twins,” Hadley said.

The couple just celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary.

The documentary, which followed the couple for more than a year, airs Friday at 10:00 p.m. and Saturday at 2:00 p.m. on Inspiration TV. You can also read more about the documentary and watch it here on Inspiration TV