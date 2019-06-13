North Carolina Insurance Commissioner gives tips on how to prep for hurricanes

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — It’s been nine months since Hurricane Florence tore through the North Carolina coast, and now we’re two weeks deep into a new hurricane season.

According to our meteorologists, we won’t be experiencing any tropical storms or hurricanes in the very near future.

However, that doesn’t mean we won’t see a storm later in the season.

Mike Causey is the North Carolina Insurance Commissioner.

He says it is always better to act ahead of time, rather than react after the damage has been done.

“We had people the day of the storm was coming in, driving all over to grocery store after grocery store, in a panic looking for water and most of these grocery stores were sold out of water,” Causey explained. “So if people had made a little advanced preparation and stocked up on that water before that store was named they wouldn’t be in that panic.”

Causey reminds us that insurance might be a little pricey, but says it could save you from the cost of rebuilding your entire home after a hurricane.