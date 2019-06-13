Police searching for woman who told traffic crash victim “I don’t care”

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department have obtained warrants for 36-year-old Rebecca Jane McArthur who backed into someone in the Cape Fear Community College parking lot and told the victim “I don’t care.”

According to WPD the victim, a CFCC student, told officers that around 11 a.m. May 29 he was in his car when the suspect, also a CFCC student, struck him, causing about $1100 in damage, then jumped the curb trying to flee.

The victim was able to take pictures of the suspects vehicle, and then chased McArthur on foot and caught up with her where she was stopped at a stop light. The victim said he knocked on the suspect’s window and told her that she hit his car.

She then handed the victim her insurance car, but it was nearly illegible. The victim said he was calling the police, to which she responded “I don’t care,” before fleeing, according to the victim.

McArthur is charged with hit and run, leaving the scene with property damage and failure to see before backing.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact WPD.