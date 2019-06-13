Turtle hospital tests eggs to see if there are any repeat visitors to Topsail Island

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — Last week the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center in Surf City celebrated their first turtle release of 2019! ​

Volunteers and staff began to wonder what these turtles are up to in the off season.

They began taking a single egg out each nest they find.

Each nest typically has about 100 eggs.

These samples are sent to a lab at The University of Georgia.

They are tested to see if they are repeat visitors to Topsail Island, even if years go by in between.

Founder of the hospital, Jean Beasley, says even after decades of studying turtles, she never stops learning about them.

“Some of these girls just take off and go 300 miles away — Good for them!” Beasley explained. “You can never tell what they’re gonna do. In fact if there’s one about sea turtles I love the most — It’s that just when you think you know a lot about them, they tell you something that shows you just how little you do know.”

From one nest this year they learned this is the fourth time since 2011 the mother has returned to Topsail Island to nest!

Beasley says no matter how long they study turtles — they will never learn everything there is to know, but these tests help!